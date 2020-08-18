2020 Seven Lakes Volleyball Preview: Presented by Athlete Training + Health

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 30 public school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Dark Horses - the Seven Lakes Spartans.

Seven Lakes Spartans

One last ride. The last time Casey Batenhorst will get to set it up for sister Ally Batenhorst is upon us. Nebraska-commit Ally returns for her senior season at Seven Lakes, which reached the second- round last year. Ally led the team with 849 kills, 511 digs and 51 aces, while sister Casey – who was a first-team, all-district pick – had 1,213 assists. That is a solid tandem. The Batenhorst duo will try and help get Seven Lakes back to state for the first time since 2017, when Ally was just a freshman and Casey an eighth grader. Another key returner for Seven Lakes is Mayo Olibale (Harvard-commit), who had 138 kills and a team-leading 115 blocks. Other key names to remember include Mia Blum, Kailey Bickel and Peyton Sykes. Can this team make a run in 2020?













