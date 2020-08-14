TCU Football: "Right Choice" For Hutto's Watson

On Wednesday, TCU football enhanced its future roster. That's because all-state defensive end Landyn Watson announced that he would join the Horned Frogs' program in 2021.

"TCU was the right choice for me and my family because I fit in," said Watson. "I fit in their defense as the two-point stand-up end in their system, and academically getting a degree from TCU is big."

The Hutto senior is excited to make the move from Central Texas to the Metroplex, both from an athletic and social perspective.

"My goal is to come in and compete for a starting position and playing time, so I can contribute to the team," Watson said of his future stint at TCU. "[And] I want to go to the Galleria in Dallas to go shopping."



Before Watson packs up his things, he has to complete his senior year at Hutto High School. He's been preparing for his final Texas high school football season and his future college career over the past few months.

"I plan on being a leader that leads by example and a vocal leader," said Watson. "Most people don't know that I'm very versatile and I can play multiple positions on the field. I'm very athletic and I'm fast. I've used this extra time to train with trainers like Tim Crowder and Chux Speed."

And how does he like to spend his time away from his longtime sport?

"I'm good at video games," said Watson. "That's what I usually do when I'm not working out, training, or studying for something."

