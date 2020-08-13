89ºF

Local Sports

Top VYPE San Antonio Linebacker Recruit Poll

Thomas Bingham

Vype

Tags: San Antonio Texas High School Sports, Donnie Moody Converse Judson, Micah Young San Antonio Southside, Bryce Foster Beeville Jones, Christian Garza Cibolo Steele, Treylin Payne Converse Judson, Roberto Sada San Antonio Reagan, Matthew Rodriguez San Antonio Johnson, Kyler Goodman Helotes O'Connor, John Michael Mata Seguin, Alex Bouldin San Antonio Wagner, Daniel Powell San Antonio Wagner, Stephen Garza Harlandale, Naythan Pena Von Ormy Southwest Legacy, Garrett Menzies Boerne Champion, Jeremiah Hall San Antonio Southside, Caden Holt New Braunfels Canyon, San Antonio High School Football
photo
(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

It's always a great time to recognize football talent, so vote for the San Antonio area's top UIL athletes until Tuesday August 18th at 7 p.m. on the Top VYPE San Antonio Linebacker Recruit Poll.

Top VYPE San Antonio Linebacker Recruit Poll (Closes 8/18 at 7pm)

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen) and VYPE (@VYPESATX) on Twitter.

Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.

Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved