2020 Pearland Volleyball Preview

Pearland Oilers

Year-in and year-out, Pearland must be penciled in somewhere. They have been a consistent postseason contender, making the playoffs 14-straight years entering 2020. Last season, the Oilers were bounced in the first round. Can Pearland make a playoff run this fall? The Oilers will try and reach the third round for the first time since 2016 and if they want to do that, they will lean on Jenna Gray and Reagan DeBorde. With the loss of Chloe Jordan, Jackie Arrington and April Conant, they will have to step up. Gray (739 assists, 243 digs) was a first-team pick. DeBorde, an honorable-mention selection, chipped in 385 assists and 144 digs. Other players to watch include Ava Scott (honorable-mention, all-district) and Aryelle Stevens.