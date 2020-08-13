2020 Kingwood Park Volleyball Preview

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 30 public school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Dark Horses - the Kingwood Park Panthers.

Kingwood Park Panthers

It wasn't that long ago that Kingwood Park was hoisting the trophy in Garland (2018). Last year, the Panthers went 27-21 and fell short in the second round to Leander Rouse. Looking towards 2020, Kingwood Park will have to replace some big pieces, including Libby Overmyer (Colgate), Avery Hill and Alia Williams (LSU). Alia's younger sister Erika (Penn State-commit) will be the centerpiece of the Panthers. Last year, Erika – the District 20-5A Blocker MVP – led the team with 149 blocks and was second in kills with 303. Other key returners include first-team, all-district pick Anya Arrington (488 digs) and second-teamer Hallie Ryan (181 kills, 116 digs, 47 blocks). Another name to remember will be Alexis Cox. The biggest question for the Panthers will be – who will set for the hitters this fall?