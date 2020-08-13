2020 Clear Springs Volleyball Preview

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 30 public school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Sleepers - the Clear Springs Chargers.

Clear Springs Chargers

Clear Springs went 27-18 last year, reaching the second round before falling to Deer Park. The good thing for the Chargers and coach Shannon McClellan is they return some offensive firepower. District 24-6A Offensive Co-MVP Shyia Richardson (University of San Francisco-commit) is back. Richardson led the team with 502 kills, 421 digs and 72 aces. Fellow senior Alana Dawson (Emory-commit) is also back after recording 364 kills, 1,039 digs and 83 blocks last year. The biggest question for Clear Springs is who will set up Richardson and Dawson after losing Avery Reynolds to graduation.