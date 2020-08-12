It's always a great time to recognize football talent, so vote for the Austin area's top UIL athletes until Monday August 17th at 10 p.m. on the Top VYPE Austin Linebacker Recruit Poll.

Top VYPE Austin Linebacker Recruit Poll (Closes 8/17 at 10pm)

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen) and VYPE (@VYPEATX) on Twitter.



Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.