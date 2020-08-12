2020 Texas City Volleyball Preview

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 30 public school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Sleepers - the Texas City Stingarees.

Texas City Stingarees

Could 2020 be a breakout year for Texas City? The Stingarees won their first playoff game in program history last season

and with the talent coming back, a playoff run could be in the cards. Texas City is led by Coach of the Year Glenn Kennedy and

have some firepower back including District 22-5A Defensive MVP Macee Medina (694 digs).



Also, back are first-team, all-district picks Haley James (470 digs, 384 kills, 60 aces) and Ashlynn Lewis (399 kills, 113 blocks, 64 aces). Other key returners include second-teamer Veronica Victoria (152 kills, 52 blocks), honorable-mention pick Lexi Colon (394 assists) and Jayla Diaz-Medina (541 assists). This team has the pieces to make an historic run. Now, can they?