VYPE DFW 2020 Preseason Offensive Lineman of the Year Fan Poll

After a wild start to the year Fall is finally upon us, and with it comes Football season! It's time to start our weekly polls to let the fans decide their preseason players of the year. This week it's the Offensive Lineman!

The VYPE DFW 2020 Preseason Offensive Lineman of the Year Fan Poll is now live! Fans will have the chance to vote until Monday, August 17th, at 7 p.m.

Please note that the use of voting software or bots will result in a deletion of votes and a potential DQ from the contest. PLEASE try to keep this fair and fun for all involved!

All athlete polls and their content are only associated and created by VYPE Media and its staff. The content is not created or voted on by any corporate sponsor or marketing partner. Please contact VYPE Media directly if you have any questions, comments, or concerns around our Fan Polls.

