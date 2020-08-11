Oak Ridge Volleyball Preview presented by CertaPro Painters

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 30 public school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Sleepers - the Oak Ridge War Eagles.

Oak Ridge War Eagles

The Oak Ridge War Eagles will be back in the postseason in 2020. That would make it nine-straight for the War Eagles – a

team that has been to state three times in 20 years. Coach Rachel Croley's squad could be a Region II sleeper as her team is balanced.

First-team setter Piper Boydstun (HBU-commit) will lead the push to a district title. Boydstun had a team-leading 714 assists and chipped in 450 digs a year ago. She will be setting up second-teamer Madison Hall (325 kills) and Alexanda Singleton (427 digs, 253 kills). Defensively, first-teamer Julia Neveu (979 digs) will anchor the back line. The biggest returner could be Victoria Perduk, who suffered a season-ending injury before the 2019 season. The 6-foot-2 lefty outside could have a break-out year and affect the district's balance.





This content is sponsored by CertaPro Painters.