VYPE Media and Entercom Austin Announce Content Partnership

AUSTIN, August 1 — VYPE Media, the Texas-based company that is the authority on high school and youth sports, and Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and the unrivaled leader in sports radio, have formed a content partnership that will provide comprehensive coverage of high school sports across Central Texas. During the high school football season, VYPE and Talk Radio 1370( KJCE-AM) will team up to broadcast the Central Texas High School Game of the Week on Friday nights, drawing on VYPE's network of play-by-play broadcasts of high school football. In addition to airing on Talk Radio 1370 and sister station Majic 95.5 HD2, the broadcasts will also be available on the stations' digital platforms via RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio app in the U.S.

"High school sports have been a big part of our local programming for the past decade through our FanstandATX content," said Bob Mackay, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Austin."As we move into our second decade with FanstandATX, we are proud to team up with VYPE to expand our efforts and take our coverage to the next level. We look forward to bringing to life the stories behind the sports, shining a spotlight on exceptional student athletes across Central Texas and sharing high-quality high school sports coverage and journalism with our audience across all of our platforms."

"VYPE Media is excited to team up with two distinguished brands like Entercom and FanstandATX," said VYPE Austin editor Thomas Bingham. "Heading into our third straight school year covering the Austin area and Central Texas, this opportunity allows our local web, digital and broadcasting coverage to reach new audiences and continue to promote local high schools, athletes and coaches across the region."

Content from the partnership, including rankings, recruiting news, polls, highlights, human interest features, and other exclusive coverage will be available year-round on both companies' digital, social, broadcast, and other publishing platforms. Additional year-round programming efforts will be announced at a later date.

VYPE U's Ambassador program will also be an integral part of the partnership. The VYPE U Ambassador program is an educational, scholarship effort that seeks to help high school students enhance their education through gaining relevant field experience in sports media & journalism, while receiving hands-on guidance from seasoned journalists and media professionals.

Listeners can tune in Talk Radio 1370 (KJCE-AM) in Austin, as well as nationwide on the RADIO.COM app and website. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

