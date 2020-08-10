LET'S RIDE: The Woodlands' Jordan verbals to SMU

Will Jordan is a Pony.

The Woodlands Highlander junior committed to the legendary SMU golf program last Friday – a dream come true.

"I kind of started playing a lot later than other golfers," he said. "I started playing tournament in the sixth grade and I was okay. I couldn't really tell where I was on the scale back them. By the end of last summer, I realized I could go play somewhere really good."

June 15th was the official day that college coaches could reach out to high school juniors and Jordan had options.

"SMU is somewhere I've always really loved," he said "The campus is unbelievable. It's a small, prestigious school, which fits me. The facilities are unmatched and the coaches really care about their players. SMU has had tremendous team success recently and the recruits joining me want to build something special while we are there."

With golf being one of the only sports playing during the COVID-era, Jordan will be hard at work the next two years prior to heading to Dallas.

"Sure, I'm going to try and lead The Woodlands to state, but I'm really focused on the necessary changes to my swing, my body and mentally to get prepared for the next level."