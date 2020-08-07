VYPE 411: Cedar Park's Avery Cole

Volleyball season is right around the corner! The Austin area is full of very talented young stars and many teams have their sights on making a deep playoff run. One of those teams is Cedar Park High School and lead Middle Blocker Avery Cole. Cole is ready for a breakout season so VYPE caught up with Cole for the VYPE 411.

VYPE: How long have you been playing volleyball and how did you get your start?

Cole: I have been playing volleyball since 3rd grade. I got my start playing volleyball with some friends at the YMCA, and from there I knew I was in love with this sport. This will be my last year playing Club and High School Volleyball. I'm so excited to be playing for Austin Skyline Juniors on 18 Royal this year. My HS program is going to look a lot different this year, but I'm looking forward to being a Senior and rolling with the punches.

VYPE. Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Cole: I really never thought about that until now. A routine of mine is when I'm warming up my arms. I always do the same number of throws and hits. I count the numbers in my head and keep track as I go. This allows me to focus on counting my reps and not overthink if I made a mistake or if we are going to play against a really good team.

VYPE. Favorite subject in school?

Cole: My favorite subject in school has always been math. I know, who's favorite subject is math? I like how there is always an answer. Math comes easier to me than other subjects, I get that from my dad. He is wiz with math and has taught me so much over the years.

VYPE. What's your biggest strength? Or What do you bring to your team?

Cole: I think my biggest strength is being able to play any position that the coach needs me to play. Since I play all-around pin for club and all-around middle for high school I can be an impact anywhere that is needed. I like playing multiple positions, it sure keeps me on my toes. I am also a captain on both my high school and club teams. I am so grateful that my coach's trust in my ability to be a leader on and off the court.

VYPE

. Off the court, what's your favorite thing to do?

Cole: Off the court my favorite thing to do is hangout with my friends. We like to go to the lake, jump off the rocks and enjoy our time together. Social distancing has its challenges but it is super easy for us to maintain a safe distance while floating in the lake.

VYPE

. What has been your greatest HS memory so far?

Cole: My greatest High School memory is going to the Byron Nelson Tournament in Dallas, Texas my Sophomore and Junior year. We always have so much fun traveling together, eating together, performing skits, and competing. I am also very proud that I was selected to play on the TGCA All-Star Team this year. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 it was cancelled and we couldn't compete. I am extremely honored by the selection.