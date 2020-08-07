Cypress Creek Volleyball Preview presented by CertaPro Painters

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 30 public school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Sleepers - the Cypress Creek Cougars.

Cypress Creek Cougars

The Cypress Creek Cougars were the volleyball standard in the city of Houston decades ago. The Cougars won state in 1989, 1993 and 1997 at the highest level of Texas high school volleyball. To put that in perspective, Houston has won only won three volleyball titles at the highest classification since then – The Woodlands (twice) and Cy Falls. Cy Creek is looking to get back to their consistent winning ways. Creek reached the playoffs in 2019 but fell in the first round to Bellaire. The Cougars return three stars who have hopes of advancing further. Lindsey Kriendler (222 kills, 54 blocks) is a first-team middle, while Kiara Thomas (240 kills) was a second-team hitter. Hallie Shepherd (393 digs) will run the defense as an honorable-mention recipient.





