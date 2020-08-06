2020 Splendora Volleyball Preview

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 30 public school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Contenders - the Splendora Ladycats.

Splendora Ladycats

What if I told you there was a team that won just eight matches and then the next year won 31 and made program history reaching the Regional Tournament? Meet Splendora. They reached the Regional Semis, which prior to last year, Splendora had never made it out of the area round. What's crazy is they could do it again. The Ladycats bring back five starters, including District 21-4A Newcomer of the Year Falon Buford (1,060 assists, 406 digs). Other key returners include first teamer Jalynn Knight (102 kills, 32 blocks) and honorable-mentions Ashton Schulz (453 receptions, 253 digs, 49 aces) and Melaney Owens. Another player to watch is Katie Brzowski (93 kills, 52 blocks). DaVette McCall enters her third year (39-39) at the helm of the program.