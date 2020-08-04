97ºF

VYPE DFW 2020 Public School Preseason Boys XC Runner of the Year Fan Poll

The Cross Country season is nearly here! VYPE wants the fans to vote for their favorite DFW Runners! This week, it's the Public School Boys!

The VYPE DFW 2020 Public School Boys XC Runner of the Year Fan Poll is now live! Fans will have the chance to vote until Monday, August 10th, at 7 p.m.

Please note that the use of voting software or bots will result in a deletion of votes and a potential DQ from the contest. PLEASE try to keep this fair and fun for all involved!

All athlete polls and their content are only associated and created by VYPE Media and its staff. The content is not created or voted on by any corporate sponsor or marketing partner. Please contact VYPE Media directly if you have any questions, comments, or concerns around our Fan Polls.

VYPE DFW 2020 Public School Preseason Boys XC Runner of the Year Fan Poll (Poll Closes Mon 8/10 at 7pm)

