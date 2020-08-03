What's Inside: 2020 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview

The word that has been thrown around a lot recently is "normalcy".

How do we get back to it? What will a return to normalcy look like? And on and on. For me, as I sit here and write the What's Inside article for the 2020 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview Magazine - this is a little return to "normalcy" for me and all of us at VYPE.

Getting back to sports will bring a sense of normalcy to athletes, coaches and parents across the City of Houston! My hope is that seeing the 2020 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview Magazine arriving in your mailboxes in the next few weeks will bring the beginning of that sense of "normalcy".

In a year that hasn't been normal, VYPE wanted to make sure we still did what we do - provide an in-depth preview of volleyball. Not even a global pandemic can slow us down from doing that!

So, here it is! The 2020 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview Magazine has arrived (Order Your Copy TODAY!! - CLICK HERE) and it is awesome! Forty team previews, Preseason All-VYPE Teams, Rankings and more than 175 athletes photoed across the immaculate 48 pages! (View and Order Photos - CLICK HERE)

There is also a feature on the Fulshear Chargers, whom will try and become just the third program since 2000 to win back-to-back titles in two different classifications. The Chargers "charge" into Class 5A in 2020 and are ready to face the challenge, so check out their feature "Ready or Not ... Here We Come!".

It is an amazing magazine!

Big thank you to The Cannon for hosting this year's photoshoot presented by Whataburger.