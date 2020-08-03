H'Town's mass basketball exodus due to scheduling uncertainty?

Football… football… football.

It's all about how COVID 19 has affected Houston high school football, right?

Well, sort of but basketball is also being affected and we might be seeing it in the form of transfers.

Fulshear star Demari Williams transferred to Tompkins a few weeks ago. The 6-foot-6 guard has offers from the likes of Arizona State, Baylor, UL-L, TCU, SFA and Buffalo just to name a few. He recently transferred again to Dream City Christian School in Arizona.

"I actually had been up there for a few days and I toured the school and met the coaches," Williams said. "I think it was just a perfect fit because the school plays a national schedule as well as gets great exposure."

Williams will be joining Heights combo-guard Tyler Simon at Dream City Christian School. Simon has offers from Cal, Stanford, UL-L, Harvard, Tulsa, UC-Santa Barbara and Wichita State.

Tyler Simon formerly of the Heights By Bradley Collier

Cy Creek's Chas Kelley is also on the move. The 6-foot-5, point guard is off to The Phelps School in Philadelphia. The senior has an offer from Louisiana Tech.



So, what gives?

"I believe with the level of uncertainty around the public school high school season along with the announcement from the UIL stating that teams will not be able to compete in Showcases or big-time tournaments that we will see more public to private/prep transfers," VYPE basketball analyst Ray Meech said. "Strategic moves will be a vital part in the Class of 2021's recruitment."