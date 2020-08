(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets win their first game of the NBA restart in the Orlando bubble.

The Rockets pushed pass the Mavericks, 153-149, in an overtime shootout.

James Harden had 49 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Russell Westbrook finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists.

The Rockets will face the Milwaukee Bucks next on Sunday.