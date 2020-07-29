What's Inside: Second Baptist School Year In Review Magazine 2019-2020

It was quite a year at the Second Baptist School!

The football team made the state semifinals, the women's basketball team reached the state championship game, the swim teams showed out at state and the list goes on and on. It was an amazing year.

This 40-page magazine fully encapsulates the 2019-2020 athletic seasons, including honoring the spring sports athletes, who couldn't finish their campaigns. There are amazing features inside this magazine, including one about men's basketball coach Kevin Mouton who opened up about his battle against cancer and the rise of the baseball program.

There are tons of amazing photos that were taken at the three Second Baptist School Media Days throughout the 2019-2020 seasons.

Check out this full digital magazine! - CLICK HERE



