VIDEO: Texans' "Voice" has seen some of the best HS players of the last three decades

To announce a title-clinching game for the team with which you're partnered, on-the-air live and painting word-pictures of the glorious moment, is a dream come true. Marc Vandermeer stepped into the eye of the Hurricanes, so to speak, at just the right time: in three years in Coral Gables, Fla., as the University of Miami's full-time broadcaster, he describes the 'Canes national title wins in football and baseball. His announcing quality was NFL-worthy, but it didn't hurt that Miami was on the NCAA's biggest stages in two sports.

Here in Houston, as the only radio announcer the Texans have ever had, his game calls have been consistent winners whether the ballclubs' fortunes were ebbing or flowing.

In this newest edition of the VYPE Summer Series presented by Xfinity, Roger Smith gets Marc to talk about some of the great talents he's seen perform, what it's like to announce in the NFL, and even some of his announcing jobs before he got to "The U."