VYPE 411: Allen's Chloe Thomas

Chloe Thomas recently won the DFW 2020 Volleyball Preseason Middle Blocker of the Year Fan Poll. VYPE caught up with Thomas for the 411 on the star from Allen High School.

VYPE: How long have you been playing Volleyball and how did you get your start?

Thomas: I've been playing volleyball since the 6th grade. I started playing because my best-friend did.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Thomas: My go to pregame meal is definitely Chipotle. I'd say pregame ritual is some really hype music & a little dancing!

VYPE: Favorite subject in school?

Thomas: My favorite subject in school is Math! Specifically the Algebras. Geometry can die.

VYPE: What's your biggest strength? Or What do You Bring to Your Team?

Thomas: I'd say my biggest strength is staying positive during tough moments and I think I bring encouragement and the want for good team culture to my team.

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Thomas: My favorite things to do off the field are reading (my favorite books are Harry Potter), watching anime (favorite one is Death Note), & listening to music!

What has been your greatest HS memory so far?

Thomas: My greatest high school memory in general is definitely my first hoco. So much fun! And my favorite high school volleyball memory was winning a dance battle against Hebron at a volleyball tournament.