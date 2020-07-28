Baylor Commit Heffernan Remains A Georgetown Centerpiece

Georgetown offensive lineman Connor Heffernan has experienced a spike in his football career over the past few months. He only received a 2019 UIL 11-5A Division I first-team all-district honor, but started catching more people's attention over the 2020 offseason. The first eye-popping headline was his commitment to Baylor University on April 30th.

"I committed to Baylor because I knew it was a place for not only success on the field, but also a place that will set me up for success after I hang up the cleats," said Heffernan. "I'm excited about the recruiting class we have going, especially on the offensive side with some of the guys we've landed."

Heffernan has found a good amount of success in the recruiting process, as evident by his 17 college football offers. He ultimately decided on Baylor over fellow Power Five programs Mississippi State and Syracuse and 14 other opportunities. That allows him to stay in Central Texas for the next stage of his football career and also played a role in the rise of his Class of 2021 Texas player ranking to the 46th spot.

"Prior to this year, I wasn't ranked very high and I never let that get to me," said Heffernan. "I put my nose to the grindstone and worked for what I wanted and I got there. Being ranked now won't change the way I play or act."



That's a great approach, especially with Georgetown continuing to be a district favorite in UIL 11-5A Division I heading into the 2020 Texas high school football season. The Eagles will face common opponents Cedar Park, Manor and Pflugerville, along with new district mates Austin Anderson, Leander, Pflugerville Hendrickson and Pflugerville Weiss.

"I'm excited for the new district," said Heffernan. "I'm eager to get out there and see some new faces on the field, but I'm also excited to get to play familiar faces as well. It will be a tough district, but I'm confident we will come out on top."

While COVID-19 has halted fall competition preparation for many of their counterparts, Heffernan and his Georgetown teammates took advantage of their situation in Williamson County and are staying on track for their UIL 5A start in September.

"Georgetown is one of the few places that got to have a full strength and conditioning camp this summer," said Heffernan. "So, I've attacked that head-on, while still putting in work outside in the weight room, as well as perfecting my craft on the field."

But, don't assume that everything that's kept him busy over the past few months involved athletic training. He also had some fun along the way.

"I did get some extra time to do things, such as fish, play some golf, and enjoy time with the family," he said.

