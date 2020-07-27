VYPE 411: Chloe Alderson of North Richland Hills

Chloe Alderson recently won the DFW 2020 Volleyball Preseason Setter of the Year Poll. VYPE caught up with Alderson for the 411 on the star from North Richland Hills.

VYPE: How long have you been playing Volleyball and how did you get your start?

Alderson: I started playing volleyball on a rec team when I was 9. When I was 13 I began playing club volleyball and have been playing club ever since.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Alderson: Before a game I always stretch to make sure I am loose and prepared. I don't usually eat a large meal before a game because I feel like it slows me down. I usually have a snack like a granola bar or trail mix instead.

VYPE: Favorite subject in school?

Alderson: My favorite subjects in school are math and science.

VYPE: What's your biggest strength? Or What do You Bring to Your Team?

Alderson: I try to be a positive leader on and off the court. I try to let my actions show my values of hard work and determination.

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Alderson: When I'm not playing volleyball I love hanging out with friends and learning anything related to astronomy and engineering.

VYPE:

What has been your greatest HS memory so far?

Alderson: One of my best high school memories is the RHS volleyball team tradition of going to Babe's Chicken after the Granbury tournament every year.