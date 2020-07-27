ORDER NOW!!! VYPE's 2020 Volleyball Preview are Mail Order Only

We are getting ready to push the "Print Button" on our 2020 Volleyball Preview.

It's hot and full of amazing content.

Here's the issue. With the COVID 19 virus, VYPE has had to make some changes.

Our distribution model is flipping. Instead of our magazines being hand-delivered to schools and preseason tournaments, we are delivering them right to your house. There will be limited supply of free copies available at retails outlets, so to ensure your copy -- order online.

Same great quality, same great magazine, but we now take out the leg-work of you having to find one.

Order them quickly, because when they are out… they are out.

CLICK HERE to receive them in the next 10 days.

Thanks for following VYPE,

Matt Malatesta, Chief Content Officer