VYPE 411: Goose Creek Memorial's Zoe Martinez

Zoe Martinez recently won the Houston 2020 Volleyball Preseason Setter of the Year Poll. VYPE caught up with Martinez for the 411 on the star from Goose Creek Memorial.

VYPE: How long have you been playing Volleyball and how did you get your start?

Martinez: I've been playing volleyball for 7years. I started in 4th grade at the YMCA.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Martinez: My pregame meal is a ham and cheese sandwich, I like to keep it light. Before games I always listen to music to hype me up!

VYPE: Favorite subject in school?

Martinez: My favorite subject in school is fashion design because I want to own my own sports line when I'm out of college.

VYPE: What's your biggest strength? Or What do You Bring to Your Team?

Martinez: My biggest strength is my work ethic and my setting decision making on the volleyball court. I bring constant positive energy to the court and lead by example.

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Martinez: My favorite thing to do is play beach volleyball!

VYPE:

What has been your greatest HS memory so fa

Martinez: As a sophomore breaking the season ace record and holding the new career ace record for my high school and also being named the MVP for my team.

