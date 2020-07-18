Local basketball player deals with recruiting changes due to COVID-19

HOUSTON – In 1992, Richard Keene was a McDonald’s All-American, who shocked the recruiting world when he picked Illinois over Duke and Indiana.

Thirty years later, in a far different environment, his son R.J. Keene is ready to make his college decision. If R.J. were one year older, maybe his decision-making process would include plenty of in-person meetings with coaches. But in 2020, the process is far different than it was in 2019 and in 1992.

“It’s a lot of zooms,” said the younger Keene. “It’s a dead period. So I can’t meet with the coaches. When I go up there, I have to get a tour guide myself. It’s hard because you want to get that aspect of meeting the coaches in person. But I just want to get a feel for things that’s why I’m visiting these schools.”

The Concordia Lutheran standout is listed at 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds and holds 18 offers from Division I schools. Keene has cut down his list to six: Boise State, Grand Canyon, Iona, Hawaii, Utah State and George Washington.

ESPN rates R.J. Keene as the #33 shooting guard in the country and a 4-star recruit. 247 Sports hasn’t ranked Keene, while Rivals.com ranks Keene a 3-star recruit.

“Style of play is the most important thing to me, where I can fit in their basketball system,” said R.J. Keene. “I want to feel comfortable for all four years.”