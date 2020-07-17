The "McCaskill Plan" working to perfection; 31 offers and counting

The "Alton McCaskill-plan" is coming to fruition.

Born in Wichita, Kansas, the (Conroe) Oak Ridge three-star running back had someone who believed in him at an early age – his mom.

"My mom has always instilled in me that I was going to be great," he said. "We moved from Kansas because she wanted me to play against the best competition and get the best coaching. That was in Texas. She made it happen for me and here I am."

McCaskill has emerged as one of the top backs in the state of Texas with offers from college football powers like Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State and USC, just to name a few.

Then came Alabama.

"I get excited about every college offer and opportunity," he said. "When I was offered by Alabama, I was speechless and literally ran out of the house. Because of their history, Alabama is every football players' dream. It was a crazy-big achievement for me."

The first-team, all-district selection will trim his list down to a Top 10 in the next few days.

"I really believe I was put on this earth to be a running back and destroy defenses," he said. "If I had 31 offers or zero offers, I still feel like that. I don't think anyone can stop me."

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound back also plays basketball and runs track. When watching football, he is drawn to fast, versatile backs.

"I like guys like (New Orleans') Alvin Kamara and (Denver's) Phillip Lindsey who hit the hole and have track speed to outrun you," he said. "I think I can catch the ball out of the backfield too."

With all of the accolades pouring in, McCaskill understands his role with his peers.

"I really feel the support from my teammates, coaches and teachers," he said. "I believe in good character and being someone for the younger guys to look up to. My mom and I are also active in the community, trying to do good things as well."

As far as his college choice? While it seems like a commitment is not coming soon, he does have a criterion.

"Education is very important to me," he said. "I want to earn a degree from a place I can be proud of. I also want to get in the rotation as a freshman, build good relationships with my coaches and be a part of a great community."

Plan on it.