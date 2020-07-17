2020 VYPE Austin Girls Public School Cross Country Preseason Rankings

The 2020 UIL cross country season is approaching, so it's time to release the VYPE Austin girls public school team rankings.

UIL 5A-6A Top 5

No. 1 Austin Vandegrift: The Vipers finished sixth at the 2019 UIL 6A state meet and can top that mark with 10th-place finisher Gemma Goddard leading four experienced state runners.

No. 2 Dripping Springs: The Tigers recorded a seventh-place finish at the 2019 UIL 5A state meet and will find more success with their five returning state runners.

No. 3 Cedar Park: The Timberwolves earned a ninth-place finish at the 2019 UIL 5A state meet and can top that with their six state experienced upperclassmen.

No. 4 Georgetown: The Eagles have five state returners from their 11th place finish at the 2019 UIL 5A state meet, including fourth-place finisher McKenzie Bailey.

No. 5 Liberty Hill: The Panthers may be making the jump from UIL 4A to UIL 5A, but their track record points to more competitiveness in 2020 because they finished fifth at 2019 state and have fourth-place finisher Zaila Smith leading five state experienced runners.

UIL Small School Top 5

No. 1 San Saba: Seniors Brighton Adams and Courtnee Cash finished the 2019 UIL 2A state meet as the seventh and 11th best runners and will team up with four other experienced state runners in keeping last year's bronze medalist team in the mix for the 2020 UIL 2A state championship.



No. 2 Lago Vista: The Vikings are on the rise after finishing fifth at the 2019 UIL 3A state meet and will achieve more with their state experienced five seniors and one sophomore.

No. 3 Salado: The Eagles finished 10th at the UIL 4A state meet in 2019 and have that season's individual state champion, Jaci McGregor, leading a quintet of experienced state runners.

No. 4 Austin LBJ Early College: The Jaguars finished 14th at the UIL 5A state meet in 2019 and have a young Sophia Dale leading a quartet of state experienced runners, so expect them to pounce on the UIL 4A competition in 2020.

No. 5 Harper: The Longhorns finished seventh at the 2019 UIL 2A state meet and will remain a force with their seven state experienced runners.

Others to Watch

Westlake: The Chaparrals lost their top two finishers from an 11th-place team finish at the UIL 6A state meet, but they'll stay competitive with four other state qualifiers returning as upperclassmen.

Buda Johnson: Seven state experienced runners, including 2023 prospect Kyra Gaddy, help the program make the move to UIL 5A after leading it to a UIL 4A 11th place finish during its 2019 inaugural season.

Mason: The Cowgirls finished 11th at the 2019 UIL 2A state meet and will stay competitive with their six state experienced runners.

Rogers: The Eagles finished 16th at the 2019 UIL 3A state meet and their state experienced three juniors and three sophomores will keep them in the mix during the next two seasons.

