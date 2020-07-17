2020 VYPE Austin Boys Public School Cross Country Preseason Rankings

The 2020 UIL cross country season is approaching, so it's time to release the VYPE Austin boys public school team rankings.

UIL Top 5

No. 1 Dripping Springs: The Tigers have six state experienced runners from their 10th-place finish at 2019 UIL 5A state, including 10th-place finisher Caleb Lopez, to top that mark in 2020.

No. 2 Cedar Park: The Timberwolves lost five runners to graduation that played a major role in their seventh-place team finish at the 2019 UIL 5A state meet, but still have their top two individual finishers from the event, including 18th-place Jack Woods, to make another run at the 2020 season finale.

No. 3 Liberty Hill: The Panthers face new challenges in making the jump from UIL 4A to UIL 5A and losing their top individual state finisher from 2019, but they can overcome them because five state experienced runners return from the team's fourth-place state finish.

No. 4 Marble Falls: The Mustangs lost their top individual finisher from 2019 UIL 5A state, but six other runners return from the team's 13th-place state finish to keep them charging in 2020.

No. 5 Luling: The Eagles built a cross country dynasty by winning nine UIL boys state championships between 1999 and 2017 and, while they graduated 2019 UIL 3A individual state champion Edwin Zamudio, they are expected to stay on track with the return of 13th-place finisher Jesus Osorio and four other state experienced runners from last season's seventh-place team finish.

Others to Watch

Round Rock ISD: The Austin area 6A landscape is wide open heading into the 2020 cross country season, but Round Rock and Round Rock Westwood look like early contenders because Sebastian Martinez and Pablo Lomeli Lluis advanced to UIL state in 2019 and the end of the season event is still scheduled in their backyard at Round Rock's Old Settlers Park.

Austin LBJ Early College: The Jaguars have found great team and individual state cross country success the last three seasons, so their drop to UIL 4A and the return of 2019 ninth-place finisher Philip Metcalf should produce another successful campaign in 2020.

Fredericksburg: The Battlin' Billies graduated their top finisher from the 2019 UIL 4A state meet, but five other state experienced runners return from the team's ninth-place finish at the event.

Lockhart: The Lions finished 15th at UIL 5A state in 2019 and have four state experienced runners back to stay on course in 2020.

Harper: The Longhorns finished 11th at the 2019 UIL 2A state meet and are expected to stay on track in 2020 with their six returning state experienced runners.

