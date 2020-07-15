Houston ISD to start year online; Athletics will "tentatively" schedule games awaiting UIL guidance

Houston ISD will begin the 2020 school year exclusively online for the first six weeks.

According to the Houston ISD re-opening plan, the school year will begin September 8 and be only online for the first six weeks until October 16. The plan then states students would return to in-person learning on October 19.

As far as athletics goes the following is what the plan states. This covers playing games, screening protocols and fan attendance.

"HISD Athletics will tentatively schedule games for the fall, while awaiting detailed state guidance about high school sports from the University Interscholastic League. Plans will be adjusted as COVID-19 conditions change.Coaches and student athletes will undergo entry screening in alignment with district screening protocols at all practices, sub-varsity games, and games played in district facilities. Fan attendance may be limited or prohibited at campus and district sporting events depending on conditions.If fans are allowed, they will be encouraged to purchase tickets online and screened upon arrival in accordance with district screening protocols. Stadiums will be cleaned before, during, and after games. Fans also must self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, check their temperatures before coming to campus, and stay home when sick."

Here is the full 26-page plan.

null