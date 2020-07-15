98ºF

Copy of Travis County's Decision Puts Top TXHSFB Matchups In Jeopardy

Thomas Bingham

Vype

The return of Austin area high school sports took a major blow with a Tuesday announcement from Dr. Mark Escott, the Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority and Public Health Medical Director. In wake of continual COVID-19 concerns, he pushed back the return of county public and private school on-campus face-to-face teaching, learning and extracurricular activities until after September 7th. The Central Texas institutions that fall in the county's borders join other delayed returns to Texas school campuses, including those in Houston ISD, El Paso, Hidalgo County and other communities.

So, what does that mean for the start of the 2020 Texas high school football season? Well, if the UIL schedule isn't pushed back, Travis County would miss dozens of varsity games during the first two weeks, including the top affected matchups below.

No. 1: Westlake vs. Southlake Carroll at Arlington's AT&T Stadium

The opening week matchup was supposed to feature top 10 state ranked teams and a father-and-son head coaching duel between Westlake's Todd Dodge and Southlake Carroll's Riley Dodge.

No. 2: Lake Travis vs. Arlington Martin at Arlington's Globe Life Park

It looked like the teams, who are ranked between ninth and 11th in the preseason state rankings and split 35-14 victories in 2018 and 2019, were going to meet for the third straight year in the season opener.

No. 3: Lake Travis at Converse Judson

Not only would this have been an explosive matchup between two of the state's most storied programs in Week 2, but one of these teams would've taken a 3-2 series edge since 2016.

No. 4: Westlake vs. Euless Trinity

Like its Battle of the Lakes rival Lake Travis, defending UIL 6A Division II state champ Westlake would've faced its second top-25 team and state power opponent by Week 2.

No. 5: Austin Vandegrift at Cedar Park

The annual Leander ISD rivalry between state ranked 6A and 5A teams is also expected to not take place in the season's opening week.

Other notables: Austin LBJ Early College at Manor (Week 1); Bastrop at Manor (Week 2); Cameron Yoe at Lago Vista (Week 1); Taco Shack Bowl: Austin Anderson at Austin McCallum (Week 1); Cibolo Steele at Pflugerville Hendrickson (Week 1)

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen) and VYPE (@VYPEATX) on Twitter.

