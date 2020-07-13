EXCLUSIVE: College Park's Hazen off to the ACC

College Park's Dylan Hazen is off to the ACC to face power programs Clemson, Florida State, Miami and the crew. He committed to Wake Forest this afternoon.

The linebacker/safety exploded onto the scene the past two seasons and posted some head-turning numbers are the exposure camps before COVID19.

"I loved the academic and the power 5 football that Wake Forest has to offer," he said. I was able to talk with some players at Wake Forest. Being able to talk with them and understand what Wake was truly about led me to believe that Wake Forest is the school that I want to play for at the next level."

The 6-foot-1 first-team, all-district selection hopes to bring some punch to coach Dave Clawson's defense.