Bridgeland's Weigman becoming household name as dual-sport athlete

While it's tough to be elite at two different sports these days, Bridgeland's Conner Weigman is the exception.

As 2019 District 14-6A Newcomer on the Year as the quarterback of the Bears, Weigman threw for over 2,500 yards and rushed for another 700 yards.

On the diamond, Weigman was just named the Offensive MVP of the #PudgeWorldClassic for the Twelve Baseball showcase organization. Dude can straight crush the ball and is becoming a name to watch with MLB Draft analysts.

Bridgeland made history on the football field, going 8-3, finishing second in district play and reaching the postseason. The Bears were knocked out in the first round by Vandegrift, 14-13, but 2020 could be special.

Coming in as a sophomore, the 6-foot-2 dual-sport athlete had to supplant an already established QB in Finn Nicholson, who is now at Second Baptist School. With high-level arm strength, athletic ability and football IQ – Weigman took over the QB1 spot and has earned offers from the likes of Baylor, Virginia Tech, SMU, Houston, Arkansas and Michigan State among others.

"I have a lot of confidence, so when I came in as a sophomore, I expected a lot out of myself," he said. "I think this season we are going to take even more shots down the field so that will be fun. I know everyone wants to go to state, but I want to send these seniors off on a good note."

Weigman and the Bears are going to find out quickly what they are made of early facing Klein Cain, state champ Shadow Creek and The Woodlands before district play.

"I would say football is my first love because I've been playing it since I was five-years old," he said. "Playing two sports is a grind going back and forth, but I love it. I don't have a lot of free time, but I wouldn't have it any other way."

When watching both sports, he is quick to name his favorites.

"I like Carlos Correa because he's a big shortstop who can hit, like me," he said. "Football-wise, I like Lamar Jackson. I like how he's so versatile and can really run. What I've learned from football is that you have to be vocal and that helps me on the baseball field. You have to lead."

With two years of prep sports still ahead of him, Weigman is going to become a household name in Houston.

On both fields of play.