Here are 8 teams the Rockets will play in the NBA restart in Orlando

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets’ revised schedule is loaded with some of the top opponents in the NBA.

The team will play on national TV six out of the seven games in Orlando with game 8 against the 76ers, also likely to be played on TV.

Here’s a look at the Rockets’ schedule:

July 31 - Dallas Mavericks

One of the Rockets’ natural rivals and division rivals have been revived by superstar guard Luka Doncic, but the Slovenian star has been called “out of shape” by his trainer.

The Mavs are 1.5 games behind the Rockets in the West and will be hungry for a win.

August 2 - Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the NBA and the league’s reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. This one will be heated after James Harden and Antetokounmpo took shots at each other.

August 4 - Portland Trailblazers

The Blazers are on the outside looking in for the playoffs and need to make a run to overtake the Memphis Grizzlies.

Guard Damian Lillard will be hungry in this game.

August 6 - Los Angeles Lakers

This nationally televised game will faceoff two of the three MVP contenders in Harden and LeBron James.

August 9 - Sacramento Kings

The Kings aren’t too far off from the playoffs and will need to make a run.

The Kings already have a win over the Rockets this season.

August 11 - San Antonio Spurs

Not the usual Spurs juggernaut, this season Pop’s squad is on the outside looking in.

August 12 - Indiana Pacers

This is the only game that the Rockets will play that’s on a back-to-back.

It’s a precarious situation because it’s a good spot to rest players, but could also be important when it comes to playoff seeding.

August 14 - Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the 76ers present a tough matchup for the final game before the playoffs start on August 17th.