VYPE Awards: TWCA's Murphy Set the Pace in the Pool

The VYPE Awards were held in late May as the city's top teams, programs and athletes were crowned.

Here are the Private School Swimming Awards.

BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR: St. Thomas

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: VanArthur Jones, St. Thomas

BOYS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Chase Ferguson, Lutheran South

GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR: St. Agnes Academy

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Kaitlyn Kelly, St. Agnes Academy

GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Megan Murphy, The Woodlands Christian Academy

VYPE Caught Up with TWCA's Megan Murphy, who will swim at Incarnate Word next year.



Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.