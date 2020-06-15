VYPE Awards: The Warriors of TWCA sweep Private School Boys Hoops Category

The Woodlands Christian Academy basketball team rolled through the competition this year en route to a TAPPS state title. The title was the school's sixth in its history.

It was a clean sweep at the VYPE Awards as the Warriors was the Private School Team of the Year, Tanner Field was the Coach of the Year and Bakari LaStrap was the Player of the Year.

VYPE caught up with Bakari LaStrap of TWCA on being named the Player of the Year.

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.