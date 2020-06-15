VYPE Awards: Cypress Creek had a magical run to state, Harmon earns POTY honor

What a year it was for the Cypress Creek Cougars' girls basketball team.

The Cougars reached the state finals before falling to Duncanville in an historic season. For their heroics, Cypress Creek was named the Team of the Year at the VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

Jennifer Alexander was the Coach of the Year and Kyndall Hunter was named the Player of the Year. VYPE caught up with Hunter, who lit up the scoreboards as a junior.

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.