VYPE 411: Sierra Beal, Lewisville Track

A few weeks ago, Sierra Beal from Lewisville High School won the VYPE DFW Girls Track Runner of the Year Fan Poll with more than 81,000 votes.

Beal has signed an NLI to attend Prairie View A&M University. VYPE caught up with Beal with a 411 to get to know the future PVAMU track star.

VYPE: How long have you been running track and how did you get your start?

Beal: "I've been running track since I was 8 years old and I started running track because of my mom, she was also a track star in her hometown and a Triple Jump State Champion, and she went on to receive a scholarship at Oklahoma State University."

VYPE: What is your favorite thing about track?

Beal: "My favorite thing about track is that it's mostly an individual sport & I can focus on my race instead of worrying about relying on others."

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Beal:

"My go-to pregame meal would probably be between Chick-Fil-A Cobb Salad and a Subway sandwich."

VYPE:

Favorite subject in school?

Beal:

"My favorite subject in school is a Science based class."



VYPE: What has been your biggest hurdle to overcome on succeeding on the track?

Beal: "My biggest hurdle was when I strained my hamstring freshman year at district during the 100m dash. I was in the lead and the fastest girl in my district for the 100m, we were about 80m into the race and I pulled up. I was devastated because I have never experienced anything like that, rehab and trying to gain my speed back was challenging but I never gave up."



VYPE: Off the track, what is your favorite thing to do?

Beal: "Whenever i'm not on the track I like to hangout with family and friends and go to other sporting events. Fun fact my favorite sport is Basketball."



VYPE: In all of your years of track, what is the one memory from the game you'll never forget?



Beal: "I will never forget this past indoor track season whenever Coach Hobbs told me to run 7.7s in the 60m dash. I was so determined and perfected my start every chance I got, from going over wickets out of blocks and doing 30m blast at practices with Coach Moss and Coach Hobbs. I went up to Texas Tech University and ran 7.6 in the 60m. I was speechless because I knew I had it in me but it went by so fast I didn't realize it till the man called out my name and time. Coach Hobbs got on the phone with the college coach that had interest in me, Coach Williams, and told her the time I ran and she was so proud of me she told me she knew I had it in me. I will never forget that day because that was the fastest time I ever ran in the 60m dash."

