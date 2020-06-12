VYPE Summer Series presented by Xfinity: Fulshear Volleyball

Fulshear's meteoric rise to a Class 4A Volleyball State Championship took only three varsity seasons. Now, the Chargers' challenge is to repeat the state title in the larger Class 5A.

VYPE's Roger Smith talks to Head Coach Sydney Gotcher and returning players Alexis Dacosta, Ellie Echter and Ava Underwood about their 2019 glory and the grit it will take to get back to the "final four" Garland in 2020.

This is the second installment of the VYPE Summer Series presented by Xfinity.



