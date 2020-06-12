VYPE Awards Interview: Is TWHS' Nordmann a future Olympian?

Let's dive into the swimming scene.

The VYPE Awards took place in late May. North Houston completely dominated the swimming landscape as Kingwood, K-Park, Klein Oak and The Woodlands swept the stage. Here are the Award Winners and an interview with a future Olympian.

CO-BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR: Kingwood

CO-BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR: Kingwood Park

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Greg McClain, Kingwood Park

BOYS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: David Oderinde, Klein Oak

GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR: Kingwood

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Robinson, Kingwood

GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Lillie Nordmann, The Woodlands

...

VYPE caught up with The Woodlands' Lillie Nordmann.

