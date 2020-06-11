It Takes a Village: Vikings win TAPPS state girls hoops

This Village School started as VYPE's preseason No. 1 team and for good reason. They were loaded. The Vikings didn't disappoint this year finishing 37-3 and won the TAPPS 6A State Championship over Prestonwood Christian.



The Vikings were named VYPE's Private School Team of the Year at the VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

Jada Malone was named the Player of the Year, while Doug Brotherton was named the Coach of the Year. VYPE sat down with Brotherton to rehash the season.

