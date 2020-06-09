VYPE Awards: TWCA's Earle has built TAPPS state power program

What a night it was as the VYPE Awards were held virtually on Sunday. VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports. Teams and coaches were also recognized.

Here are the awards for Private School Cross Country.

...

GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR: St. Agnes Academy

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Kristi Robbins, St. Agnes Academy

GIRLS RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Ellie Catron, The Woodlands Christian Academy

BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR: The Woodlands Christian Academy

BOYS RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Ben Shearer, TWCA

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Earle, TWCA

Tom Earle has built a TAPPS power program up north. His cornerstone is one of encouragement. VYPE's Matt Malatesta caught up with Earle to talk about how he built the program and the future of TWCA cross-country.

...

