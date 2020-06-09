VYPE AWARDS: La Porte's Schoppe paces Houston's cross country scene

What a night it was as the VYPE Awards were held virtually on May 31. VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Public School Cross Country.

GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR: Kingwood

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeremiah Dye

GIRLS RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Avery Clover, Atascocita

BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR: The Woodlands

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Juris Green, The Woodlands

BOYS RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Schoppe, La Porte

Ryan Schoppe won the Class 6A State Championship in 2019 posting a time of 14:14.02. Schoppe didn't stop there. In the fall, he placed first in every race he ran and then took 15th overall in the Nike Cross Nationals. Schoppe is signed to Oklahoma State.

