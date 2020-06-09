The Stars of Spring Branch ISD powered by Texas Citizens Bank

There are so many great athletes in Spring Branch ISD. VYPE highlights five athletes from Spring Branch ISD in this edition of SBISD Playmakers Powered by Texas Citizens Bank.

Evelin Reyes, Spring Woods

Evelin Reyes is a team and school favorite at Spring Woods High School. Reyes had a tremendous career on the pitch for the Tigers and will be playing her college ball at Western Texas College.

Connor Able, Stratford

Ready, set, hut. Connor Able is the No. 1 deep-snapper in the state of Texas and No. 4 overall in the country. He has accepted an invite to play in the All-American game on NBC next January for his accomplishments. Able has received a DI offer from Air Force.

Reagan Goodwine, Memorial

D-up. Memorial is one of the state powers in girls soccer. The Mustangs were loaded this year, but their season was unfortunately cut short. Reagan Goodwine wrapped up her career at Memorial as the District Defensive MVP.

Ben Moseley, Stratford

Ben Moseley is the Big Man on Campus at Stratford. The 6-foot-2 athlete is one of the best receivers in the district and also burns up the oval for the track team. Moseley has recently been offered by Davidson and the Colorado School of Mines.

JD Watkins, Northbrook

JD Watkins is the definition of a student-athlete. With a 3.56 GPA, Watkins combines brains and braun. The tight end/defensive end has recently been selected as a team captain for the 2020 season.

