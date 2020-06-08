VYPE Awards: Fulshear, Gotcher have historic season

What a night it was as the VYPE Awards were held virtually on Sunday. VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Public School Volleyball.

TEAM OF THE YEAR: Fulshear High School

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ellie Echter, Fulshear

COACH OF THE YEAR: Sydney Gotcher, Fulshear

