VYPE Awards Interview: Hall of Famer Austgen built Deer Park into state power

What a night it was as the VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine were held virtually on Sunday.

VYPE inducted its first-ever class of Hall of Fame coaches. VYPE caught up with recent Hall of Fame inductee Deer Park softball coach Carrie Austgen just before the award show.

Carrie Austgen is one of the most decorated softball coaches in the country. While she is well-known for winning two state titles at Deer Park in 2012 and 2014, there's much more to the story.

Austgen won a pair of NCAA titles as a player for Texas A&M, before getting into coaching. She compiled over 300 wins as a high school coach, but also won three conference titles leading San Jacinto Junior College. Austgen was the Max Preps Softball Coach of the Year in 2012. She reached state three times at Deer Park and once at Brazoswood.

To watch the show in its entirety, CLICK HERE.

