VYPE Awards Interview: Foster's Nwankwo left legacy on the mat

What a night it was as the VYPE Awards were held virtually on Sunday. VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Public School Boys Wrestling.

TEAM OF THE YEAR: Katy Tigers

COACH OF THE YEAR: Erik Spjut, College Park

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Chidozie Nwankwo, Foster

Chidozie Nwankwo finished his high school career with one last gold. He won the Class 5A, 285-pound State Championship, capping off his stellar career. His final record is 102-5. He will play college football at UH.

To watch the show in its entirety, CLICK HERE





