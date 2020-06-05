More opportunity at TWCA pays off for Queck

TRANSFERRING FROM MONTGOMERY HIGH SCHOOL AFTER HIS FRESHMAN SEASON, CADEN QUECK FLOURISHED AT THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY.

The 6-foot-2 outfielder has a big arm and hits for power and average, making him a coveted college prospect.

"It was all about opportunity," Queck said. "There was just so much opportunity to showcase what I could do here at The Woodlands Christian Academy. It's been an amazing experience and I've gained so many relationships having come here."

Queck was looking forward to playing with his younger brother Carson, but the season was cut short.

"It's tough how it all ended but now I'm getting prepared for the next level," he said. "I've always dreamed about going to play baseball at a mid-major DI that was pretty close to the beach. It's just a bonus to have signed with a program that's basically on an island."

Queck will play for the Islanders of Texas A&M- Corpus Christi.

"I fell in love with the school, the city and the program," he said. "I love being outside playing basketball or on the beach. It worked out really well."

When not outside, he's playing Call of Duty with his friends or watching tape on his favorite player Javier Baez.

"I really can't see myself getting away from the game," he said. "Of course, I want to pursue the goal of being a Major League Baseball player, but so does everyone else. If that doesn't work out, I'd like to coach or be a player agent."