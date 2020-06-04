VYPE AWARDS: North Shore QB's legend continues to grow, Shadow Creek wins Coach, Team OTY Awards

What a night it was as the VYPE Awards were held virtually on Sunday. VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Public School Football.

TEAM OF THE YEAR: Shadow Creek Sharks -- 2019 Class 5A State Champs



Once put into a UIL district in 2018, the Sharks have done pretty much nothing but win. In its lone two years as a 5A program, the Sharks are 31-1 with back-to-back state finals. Shadow Creek won state in 2019 over Denton Ryan 28-22.

...

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brad Butler, Shadow Creek

For Brad Butler, the fourth-year coach of Shadow Creek improved his record to 44-6 overall. The Sharks' head coach has been to back-to-back state finals. He won his first in 2019.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dematrius Davis, North Shore QB



Davis led his team to another state championship. He's just a junior. Davis has accumulated over 7,000 yards of total offense and 100 touchdowns. So what does he do for an encore? Win his third state title. Davis was the Max Preps National Sophomore of the Year and has been the District MVP. The accolades are countless. He is verbally committed to Auburn.

VYPE caught up with Davis prior to the awards show, check out the interview below. To watch the show in its entirety, CLICK HERE

...

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.